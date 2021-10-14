Roundup: USMNT Wins; Incredible Robin Williams Impression; William Shatner In Space
Joe Biden tries to slow inflation by having the LA port open 24/7 ... Smash Mouth's lead singer has retired after a concert where he was slurring his words ... comedian Ricky Velez has a new special directed by Judd Apatow ... Jason Segel will star in an Apple TV series written by Brett Goldstein ... this is by far the most insane Halloween display you will ever hear about ... Adele has a new album coming out in November ... Matt Damon on working with Ben Affleck for the first time in 24 years ... North Korea citing Squid Game in anti-South Korean propaganda ... The Rolling Stones are retiring 'Brown Sugar' ... William Shatner went into space ...
A's broadcaster and former player Ray Fosse died. [MLB]
The Raiders try to move on from the Jon Gruden era. [Silver and Black Pride]
Herschel Walker canceled his fundraiser with the person who had a swastika as their profile picture hours after the Walker campaign said it wasn't a swastika. [AJC]
All eyes on Auston Matthews. [ESPN]
The USMNT beat Coata Rica. [MLS]
Dodgers' pitcher Blake Treinen's social media is a nightmare. [SF Gate]
Jordan Brand chairman Larry Miller reveals he shot and killed a man when he was 16. [Sports Illustrated]
This is Jamie Costa as Robin Williams for a movie that apparently doesn't exist.