Robin Lopez Went After Jarrett Culver After Culver Dunked On Him By Stephen Douglas | Jan 01 2020 Robin Lopez had to be separated from Jarrett Culver during the Wolves - Bucks game.

Rookie guard Jarrett Culver dunked all over Robin Lopez during Wednesday's Milwaukee Bucks - Minnesota Timberwolves game. After throwing down the absolutely awesome dunk, Culver gave Lopez a look and talked some trash. Lopez did not like any of that, so he followed Culver down the court, shoved Naz Reid when he got in the way, and tried to confront the rookie.

Jarrett Culver slams all over Robin Lopez and talks some ish, Lopez takes exception pic.twitter.com/8w0KpGEeYt — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 2, 2020

Maybe Culver said something inappropriate, but unless it was really egregious this just looks like some Unwritten Rules of Baseball-esque whining from Lopez. It was made especially funny by the announcers explaining that he was brought to Milwaukee to "not take any crap." Right. Unless mascots are involved.