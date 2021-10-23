Roundup: Robert Sarver Denies Misconduct Allegations; RIP Peter Scolari; Astros Back in the World Series
Suns owner Robert Sarver accused of racism, sexism, sexual harassment ... Sarver has denied the allegations ... Astros beat the Red Sox to return to the World Series ... Supreme Court to take up Texas abortion law ... Deadly bacteria found in product sold at Walmart ... Robert Durst charged with wife's murder ... S&P 500 finishes week with a win ... Dow Jones hits new record high ... Joe Biden crafts a Climate Plan B ... Lev Parnas convicted in campaign finance case ... Emmy-winner Peter Scolari died at 66 ... "Insecure" final season review ... Brandi Carlile talks Saturday Night Live debut ... Gronk, Antonio Brown out for the Bucs this week ... Ben Simmons says he's not mentally ready to play ... The future of Conference USA is in doubt ... Week 7 fantasy football advice ...
Biggest snubs and surprises from the NBA 75 team [Sports Illustrated]
This is the best Lamar Jackson we've ever seen [The Ringer]
NFL Week 7 best bets [CBS Sports]
Avery Bradley opens up about missing Lakers title run [The Athletic]
Three quarterbacks the Browns should add if Baker Mayfield is out long-term [FanSided]
Stephen Curry still has it [The Big Lead]
CL faced the wings of death on Hot Ones this week:
Denis Villeneuve breaks down the Gom Jabbar scene from Dune:
F1 racers are not great at basketball:
Dire Straits -- "So Far Away"