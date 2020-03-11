Robert Morris Coach Challenges Ohio Governor to Keep His Wife From Attending NCAA Tournament Game
By Stephen Douglas | Mar 10 2020
The Robert Morris Colonials beat the St. Francis Red Flash, 77-67, to punch their ticket to the 2020 NCAA Basketball Tournament. It's their first March Madness bid since 2015, when they won a play-in game for the right to lose by 29 to Duke. If they play in the First Four this year, it will be in an empty arena. Well, except for coach Andy Toole's wife and kids. Good luck keeping them out?
On Tuesday afternoon, Ohio governor Mike DeWine asked that sports events be played without "spectators other than the athletes parents, and others essential to the game" out of concern for spread of the Coronavirus.
I'm sure Toole's immediate family would make the cut, but this reaction sounds a lot like LeBron James' initial reaction to the thought of playing without fans. After some time to reflect, he may change his tune. Besides, Robert Morris might avoid the First Four and Toole can challenge an entirely different governor to tell his wife and kids that they can't watch Robert Morris basketball in a mostly-empty arena.