Robert Kraft, Patriots Willing to Pay $30 Million to Keep Brady
By William Pitts | Feb 02 2020
Even on a Super Bowl Sunday in which he isn't involved, Tom Brady won't let us focus the spotlight away from him for a second.
According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the New England Patriots are ready to offer Brady $30 million per year to keep the six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback on their roster. This would bring Brady up to speed with the contracts of other top-earning quarterbacks such as Matt Ryan and Russell Wilson, who each signed record-breaking deals this past offseason.
It may still not be enough, according to Rapoport.
"From what I understand, he wants a commitment that they will spend significantly on weapons for this offense, something they tried to do last year with Antonio Brown...do not work," said Rapoport on NFL Network.
Since the Patriots' loss to the Titans in the AFC Wild Card Game, there has been speculation on Brady's future in New England, and a cryptic post he made to his Twitter account only fueled that speculation, with some believing that the tweet either foreshadowed his departure from the Patriots or his retirement. However, sources say that the tweet was meant to preview an upcoming Super Bowl commercial.