Robert Klemko Leaving Sports Illustrated for the Washington Post By Bobby Burack | Nov 06 2019

Robert Klemko is leaving Sports Illustrated and is joining the Washington Post, The Big Lead has learned from multiple sources with knowledge of the situation.

When reached by phone, Klemko declined to comment.

Klemko will transition from NFL writing, which he's done for the last six-plus years at SI, to investigative reporting with a focus on sports at the Washington Post.

Klemko has created talking points around the business twice recently with stories in his new investigative genre, including his reporting on Antonio Brown, which contained intimidating text messages Brown allegedly sent his accuser, and his coverage of the Kellen Winslow Jr. trial.

In 2013, Klemko was one of the first three writers -- along with Greg Bedard and Jenny Vrentas -- that was hired for SI's Monday Morning Quarterback with Peter King. Previously, the University of Maryland product worked at USA Today as an NFL reporter.