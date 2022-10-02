Robert Griffin III Makes Bad Joke About Antonio Brown Pool Video
Robert Griffin III was watching Sunday's NFL games and decided he had a pretty great joke rolling around his head. The ESPN analyst then decided to share it with the world. Unfortunately, it was about the video circulating of Antonio Brown exposing himself to guests in a hotel pool. Yeah.
RGIII apparently thought comparing Brown to the defenses of the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions was a good idea. He unleashed this gem:
Robert, my man, sometimes you don't need to tweet what's in your head. Seriously, just let some thoughts go. This is one of those times. No one wants to be reminded of that Brown video and this isn't even that funny.
Log off, take the afternoon to think about what you've done and try again tomorrow.