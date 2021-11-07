Robby Anderson Yelled at Sam Darnold on Sidelines
The Sam Darnold era might be over in Carolina. The Panthers quarterback was really struggling on Sunday, throwing three interceptions against the New England Patriots. Darnold couldn't get the offense moving and continually threw into terrible windows. Wide receiver Robby Anderson had clearly had enough after Darnold's third pick and yelled at his quarterback on the sideline.
Here's a look at Darnold's second and third interceptions of the day:
He also threw a pick-six to J.C. Jackson earlier in the game:
All of those throws were terrible decisions. Anderson wasn't happy and he let Darnold know about it, walking past him twice while yelling at him while also throwing his helmet:
The Panthers trailed the Patriots 24-6 at that point and the game felt completely over. All afternoon Carolina had chances to cut into New England's lead and failed to do so. The loss isn't just on Darnold, but a heavy dose of blame belongs on his shoulders.
I'm not sure how Anderson yelling at Darnold fixes anything, but his frustration is understandable.