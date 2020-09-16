Robby Anderson Baffled By Existence of Panthers Mascot Sir Purr
By Liam McKeone | Sep 16 2020
Robby Anderson signed a nice $20 million deal this offseason to join the Carolina Panthers after several years as a member of the New York Jets. It appears he did not do much research on his new team, because Anderson was absolutely baffled by the walking panther that is Sir Purr, the organization's mascot. I don't know if it was the shortened offseason or what, but it looks like this clip is the first time Anderson actually saw Sir Purr.
I've watched this a half-dozen times at this point and the part that always gets me is DJ Moore's very confused response when Anderson asks what the "bear" is doing. Closely followed by Anderson's Matthew McConaughey-esque "wow" after learning his name is Sir Purr. At least Anderson managed to use context clues in time and figured out that the bear was actually a panther.
Let's just have Anderson mic'd up all season. This was an excellent segment.