Robbie Gould Played Peacemaker Between Brett Maher, 49ers During Warmups
Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher was having a rough go of it in warmups before his team faced the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Not only was he shanking kicks, Maher also upset the Niners by warming up on their side of the field. There was a bit of a confrontation, then 49ers kicker Robbie Gould stepped in to play peacemaker.
Here's video of what happened, watch Gould come in and stick up for his fellow specialist.
It's a good thing this didn't pop off and the two teams are saving their aggression for the game. I don't know NFL etiquette on where kickers are supposed to warm up, but this didn't seem that out of the ordinary. This might have been a case of the Niners attempting to get in Maher's head before the game.