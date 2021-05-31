Rob Refsnyder Gets Losing End of Collision With Wall
Ron Refsnyder has been a rare bright spot for the Minnesota Twins this season, putting together a .348/.392/.543 slash line in 15 games. A versatile tool off the bench or in platoon duty, Refsnyder notched double-digit starts at five different positions in his cumulative career, which has now run to 166 games. Today was his 14th time in center and became the most memorable of the bunch after taking off to potentially corral a Ryan Mountcastle drive.
Who put that fence there? Seems like a zoning violation.
They can put all the padding they want on outfield walls but they only have much give. Running full-speed into them without being able to brace for impact is always scary. Thankfully, Refsynder escaped serious injury in this case and was able to remain in the game.