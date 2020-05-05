Rob Parker Now Writing For Deadspin
By Kyle Koster | May 05 2020
Fox Sports' Rob Parker announced yesterday that he'll be writing a weekly column for Deadspin. His first effort, 30 Years Later, Michael Jordan Still Can't Admit He Was Wrong For Not Standing Up When It Counted, examines Jordan's politics allergy. Parker also revealed he's left The Shadow League, where he's been a columnist since 2013.
Parker began in sportswriting career with the Detroit Free Press in 1993, with subsequent stops at Newsday and the Detroit News. He made his first appearance as a contributor on ESPN's First Take 15 years ago and has been a stable on sports-shouting programs since then.
Though Deadspin's relaunch has been subject to much criticism from its former employees and, anecdotally, its former audience, the addition of Parker is evidence of a larger editorial strategy willing to take some bigger swings. Time will tell if there are more additions coming down the line.
It's interesting to see how much of the content has been at least politically adjacent since the infamous stick to sports mandate accelerated the mass exodus last year. Whether you like the offerings or not, there's definitely been a more codified and identifiable voice at the site as of late.