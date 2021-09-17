Rob Ninkovich's Bears Superfans Impression Nearly Killed Mike Greenberg and Ryan Clark
By Stephen Douglas
Rob Ninkovich played in the NFL for a decade and won Super Bowls, but since he grew up in the Chicago suburbs his true talent is doing the Chicago Super Fans accent. He broke it out this morning on Get Up in an effort to encourage Matt Nagy to hire Mike Ditka and play Justin Fields. Mike Greenberg and Ryan Clark could not keep it together.
This is the kind of thing that really stands out during a show. If Ninkovich just sits there and gives a take about how Justin Fields should start, who cares? His mere willingness to do something like is laudable. The reactions of Clark and Greeny say it all.