Rob Manfred Played Golf With Donald Trump and Lindsey Graham Today By Kyle Koster | Oct 26 2019 Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

With the World Series shifting to Washington D.C. it presented the opportunity for the game's power brokers to press the flesh with some other, more powerful brokers. Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred decided to spend his time today before Game 4 golfing with President Donald Trump and Sen. Lindsey Graham. We know this because the White House told us.

From the WH: Today President Donald J. Trump played golf with Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred and Senators Lindsey Graham and David Perdue. — Eli Stokols (@EliStokols) October 27, 2019

Trump will also be at Nationals Park for Game 5 on Sunday night, though he won't be throwing out the first. Manfred previously expressed how he was very grateful that the president would be attending.

Certainly a decision by Manfred, what with the Rob Drake situation and the ugliness from the Houston Astros locker room lingering. Maybe not the ideal chess move in the ongoing battle of public relations but, hey what do I know?

It'll be interesting to see what kind of reception Trump gets tomorrow night. In light of this, it'll also be amusing to see what kind of reaction there is to Manfred as well.