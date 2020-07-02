Rob Manfred: We Were Never Playing More Than 60 Games
By Stephen Douglas | Jul 02 2020
After long, ugly negotiation, Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association agreed on a 60-game season that will begin later this month if all goes well* (*the general public decides to start wearing masks). So why did it take so long for the two sides to reach an agreement? Well, in large part because only one side was willing to negotiate, as MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has said publicly multiple times in the last 24 hours.
So while players wanted as many games as possible, Baseball wanted and got 60 games. Manfred saying this publicly multiple times is going to make it tough to convince anyone they were negotiating in good faith when the Players Association inevitably files a grievance.
I'm sure their argument will be that 60 was the only realistic number of games they could hope to get in this year without messing up the 2021 calendar, but this still doesn't seem like the kind of thing you say out loud.