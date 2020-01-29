Rob Gronkowski Thinks Tom Brady Should Test Free Agency
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 28 2020
Rob Gronkowski is probably going to upset a lot of New England Patriots fans. During a press availability session, Gronkowski said Tom Brady should test the waters of free agency this offseason.
Check it out:
Gronk's point isn't that Brady should go elsewhere. What he's saying is that Brady is a free agent for really the first time in his career and he should use the opportunity to see what else is out there.
He added that it would be strange to see Brady in a different uniform.
Gronk did clarify that he hadn't talked to Brady about his intentions, so he's in the same position as the rest of us on this one.