3 Most Likely Media Destinations For Rob Gronkowski
Rob Gronkowski has retired from the NFL again and, though his agent thinks he might be coming back eventually, at least for the time being he's going to hang 'em up. Given his personality and ability on camera that we saw on display during a brief run with Fox Sports, Gronk is almost certain to land somewhere on the sports media landscape.
Here's a look at his three most likely destinations.
Fox Sports
This is the obvious one. Gronkowski already has a relationship with Fox from when he retired before the 2019 season. He spent that year working with Fox, making his on-air debut on Fox NFL Thursday and remaining a fixture on pregame shows throughout the season. A return engagement would make a ton of sense.
Amazon
Amazon is building up its NFL team for Thursday Night Football. Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will call games, while Ryan Fitzpatrick is also set to join as an analyst contributing to pregame, halftime and postgame coverage. Gronk would be a natural fit for the company as an analyst next to Fitzpatrick.
ESPN
ESPN made a big splash by landing Joe Buck and Troy Aikman as its play-by-play team for Monday Night Football. The network is clearly going all-out with its marquee football property. Gronkowski would be another big-name addition to its coverage team in an analyst role.