Rob Gronkowski Puts an End to Rumors of Potential Patriots Return By Bobby Burack | Oct 15 2019 Noam Galai/Getty Images

During an appearance on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show, former tight end Rob Gronkowski was asked if he would return to the New England Patriots this season. Gronkowski did not hesitate and definitively said he would not be returning (answer at the 11:00 mark).

I don't know if it's just me, but just the thought of another Patriots Super Bowl win instantly makes me want to throw up. So, this news is rather nice to hear. Not that they probably won't win it anyway. But having them get better midseason would be just too hard to stomach.

Now, as much as this has made 31 football fan bases smile this morning, the worry is not completely over. If you watch professional wrestling, you will know that saying you will not unretire means you probably will. And no football player resembles a wrestler more than Gronkowski.

Again, this is good news. But until the Super Bowl ends with any other team as champions, we can't truly celebrate the Patriots' failure to add another weapon that would make their march to victory inevitable.