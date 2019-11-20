Rob Gronkowski, James Corden Danced With the Laker Girls at Halftime By Ryan Phillips | Nov 20 2019

Rob Gronkowski clearly isn't having any fun in retirement. The former New England Patriots tight end continued his post-football career Tuesday night by dancing with the Laker Girls at half time of the Lakers matchup with the Thunder.

Gronkowski teamed up with James Corden in a dance, moments after Venus Williams showed off her moves as well.

Check it out:

Venus WIlliams, James Corden and Gronk all performed during halftime at Staples ?? pic.twitter.com/oX0BEJ1aVm — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 20, 2019

Rob Gronkowski and James Corden are the newest Laker Girls pic.twitter.com/SFCOenUCBd — Nikki Kay (@NikkiKaySN1) November 20, 2019

Here’s Rob Gronkowski and James Corden dancing with the Laker girls at halftime. pic.twitter.com/cOUbnSCWh2 — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) November 20, 2019

This came the same day Gronk ended any speculation that he wouldn't return to the Patriots this season. He did leave the door open to a future return to football, it just won't be coming in 2019.

Gronkowski really seems to be loving retirement and it's nice to see someone embrace their post-playing career so intensely.