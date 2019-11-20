Rob Gronkowski, James Corden Danced With the Laker Girls at Halftime
By Ryan Phillips | Nov 20 2019
Rob Gronkowski clearly isn't having any fun in retirement. The former New England Patriots tight end continued his post-football career Tuesday night by dancing with the Laker Girls at half time of the Lakers matchup with the Thunder.
Gronkowski teamed up with James Corden in a dance, moments after Venus Williams showed off her moves as well.
Check it out:
This came the same day Gronk ended any speculation that he wouldn't return to the Patriots this season. He did leave the door open to a future return to football, it just won't be coming in 2019.
Gronkowski really seems to be loving retirement and it's nice to see someone embrace their post-playing career so intensely.