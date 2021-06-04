Rob Demovsky Thinks Aaron Rodgers Is Done With the Packers
Count Rob Demovsky among those who thinks Aaron Rodgers is done with the Green Bay Packers. The long-time ESPN Packers reporter was a guest of Kap & J. Hood on ESPN 1000 in Chicago on Thursday and spelled out why he thinks Rodgers won't play for the Packers again.
Demovsky opened his appearance by saying he does not think Rodgers will be under center when the Packers kick off the 2021 season. He thinks the quarterback is far too dug in to come back to the fold and believes he'll never wear the uniform again. Demovsky is as plugged in as anyone with the Packers and is extremely confident in his prediction and, frankly, he's been saying it for a while.
Rodgers made it clear during his interview with Kenny Mayne that he loves a lot of things about the Packers as a franchise, but he left general manager Brian Gutekunst off the list. That's significant. The Packers aren't getting rid of Gutekunst and it appears doubtful that Rodgers would return to the Packers if he's still the GM.
While we knew Rodgers being done in Green Bay was a possibility, it's pretty crazy to hear a really plugged in reporter state confidently that he'll never play for the team again.
You can listen to Demovsky's entire appearance below: