Roundup: Rihanna Headlining Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show; U.S. Wins Presidents Cup; Mac Jones Suffers Leg Injury
Live updates on Tropical Storm Ian ... Italy elected a far-right nationalist ... Rihanna to headline Super Bowl halftime show ... Zelenskyy thinks Putin's nuclear threat isn't a bluff ... Russia is conscripting Ukrainians to fight ... Post Malone hospitalized with "stabbing pain" ... Brett Favre's SiriusXM show put on hold ... "Don't Worry My Darling" won the domestic box office with $19 million debut ... Don Mattingly leaving Marlins after 2022 season ... The U.S. won the Presidents Cup ... Mac Jones injured his left leg ... Georgia Tech fired coach Geoff Collins ... Georgia still No. 1 in AP top 25 ... Patrick Mahomes, Eric Bieniemy argue during game ...
NFL Week 3 grades [CBS Sports]
Ten years later, the failed lessons from the Fail Mary [The Ringer]
Miami Dolphins survive "Butt Punt" to go 3-0 [Defector]
The Raiders are still winless in the McDaniels Era. What now? [Sports Illustrated]
NFLPA initiates concussion investigation after Tua Tagovailoa continued to play [Yahoo Sports]
Dam Campbell hates the horrible decision he made [The Big Lead]
Stranger Things Season 4 bloopers.
Looking back on Albert Pujols' journey to 700 home runs.
The Mandalorian Season 3 trailer.
Rihanna -- "Disturbia'