Roundup: Rihanna Does Super Bowl Halftime Show Pregnant; Chiefs Win Super Bowl LVII; Andy Reid Not Retiring
Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl LVII ... Patrick Mahomes won Super Bow MVP ... Rihanna rocked the Super Bowl halftime show while pregnant ... De La Soul's Dave Jolicoeur (aka Trugoy the Dove) died at 54 ... U.S. military shoots down another high-altitude object ... Turkey arrests building developers in wake of earthquake collapses ... Chris Sununu previews potential presidential bid ... Why higher Social Security retirement age would hurt the economy ... "Uncoupled" revived at Showtime after Netflix cancellation ... "Mike Mike's Last Dance" won the box office on a weak weekend ... Northwestern upset No. 1 Purdue ... Andy Reid says he's returning next season ... Chiefs are early favorites for Super Bowl LVIII ... Derek Carr won't accept a trade, will be released ... James Bradberry admitted he held JuJu Smith-Schuster on crucial Super Bowl play ... Jalen Hurts reflected on key Super Bowl fumble ...
Patrick Mahomes may already be a Hall of Famer [CBS Sports]
Patrick Mahomes wanted a dynasty; now he has one [Sports Illustrated]
The NFL still isn't done exploiting Pat Tillman [Defector]
Reactions to the controversial late penalty call in Super Bowl LVII [Yahoo Sports]
Rihanna quiet quit the Super Bowl halftime show [The Ringer]
That awful Super Bowl LVII field cost the NFL $800,000 [The Big Lead]
Patrick Mahomes discussing Super Bowl LVII win.
The latest trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is out.
The first trailer for The Flash has dropped.
De La Soul -- "Me, Myself and I" (RIP Trugoy)