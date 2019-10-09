Rihanna Again Confirms She Turned Down the Super Bowl Halftime Show to Support Colin Kaepernick By Stephen Douglas | Oct 09 2019 Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Rihanna is on the cover of the November issue of Vogue. In the adjoining profile, she was asked about turning down the Super Bowl LIII (February 2019) halftime show. Rihanna again confirmed that she did turn down the NFL's offer and she made the decision to show solidarity with Colin Kaepernick. Via Vogue:

“Absolutely,” she says. “I couldn’t dare do that. For what? Who gains from that? Not my people. I just couldn’t be a sellout. I couldn’t be an enabler. There’s things within that organization that I do not agree with at all, and I was not about to go and be of service to them in any way.”

With Rihanna passing, the NFL turned to Maroon 5, who were eventually joined by Big Boi and Travis Scott. US Weekly first reported that Rihanna turned down the halftime show a year ago because she disagreed with the league on their anti-kneeling stance. She then confirmed the story to Rolling Stone.

While we have moved on from kneeling to other political sports issues for the time being, that doesn't mean Rihanna will be playing any Super Bowl anytime soon. Two weeks ago Jennifer Lopez and Shakira were announced as the Super Bowl LIV performers. Two weeks before that Rihanna told Entertainment Tonight that Super Bowl LIV wasn't even on her radar because she was trying to finish an album.

Rihanna has in the past performed at a couple Super Bowl week events, but has never appeared in a halftime show. Presumably, she has an open invitation to play Super Bowl halftime. If her new album is big, maybe they should consider having sign Kapernick to lure her to Super Bowl LV in Tampa.