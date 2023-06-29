Rickie Fowler's Great Round Derailed Because He Couldn't Find a Bathroom
By Kyle Koster
Rickie Fowler had a nice opening round cooking at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, sitting at seven-under through 16 holes. But he bogeyed both No. 17 and 18 to finish things up and fall behind several other players also enjoying the relatively easy conditions. And though he didn't exactly say it was because he desperately needed a potty break, he didn't not say it either.
Here he is after getting the much-needed relief he was searching for and getting decent for the assembled media at Detroit Golf Club.
“To be perfectly honest I had to go the bathroom pretty badly," Fowler said. "There weren’t many bathrooms the last five holes so I was a little shaky coming in.”
Man, you go all out trying to build a great tournament and attract the deepest field in recent years. You fight through unbreathable air conditions to keep things rolling on time and then a sneaky little design flaw like this rears its head and impacts one of the most beloved players out there.
There's still time to wheel a few porta johns out there off the fairways so fans can get the thrill of extremely frazzled golfers asking politely to cut in line so they can get back out there and hit a 145-yard approach shot. A win-win situation.