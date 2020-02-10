Rick Carlisle Received a Technical Foul at the Behest of Michelle Beadle's Father
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
The San Antonio Spurs jumped all over the Dallas Mavericks early in Game 7. Rick Carlisle reached a boiling point when Shawn Marion was called for an offensive foul on occasional flopper Manu Ginobili.
Michelle Beadle’s father, Bob, saw the whole thing coming. His daughter, who is hosting ABC’s studio show today, couldn’t be more proud.
