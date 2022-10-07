Richard Sherman Was Triggered, Visibly Upset By Russell Wilson's Performance Against the Colts
Russell Wilson struggled mightly in his doomed quarterback battle against Matt Ryan as the Indianapolis Colts beat the Denver Broncos in front of a rapidly dispersing crowd on Thursday Night Football in week 5. Wilson completed 21 of 39 passes for 274 yards in the loss. He threw an interception in the end zone that allowed the Colts to tie the game at the end of regulation and then missed a wide open receiver on 4th and one with the Broncos trailing in overtime. After the game his former teammate Richard Sherman had a therapy session on the NFL Network / Amazon Prime postgame show.
Sherman admitted he was triggered and was visibly agitaged as he was repeatedly asked to relive the end of Super Bowl XLIX. He was also audibly upset and had to calm himself down multiple times.
Sherman even resorted to yelling RUN THE BALL.
There was no one better to react to Wilson's performance after this game. Even though everyone was thinking the same thing.