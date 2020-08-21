Richard Sherman Confirms Jimmy Garoppolo is Handsome
By Ryan Phillips | Aug 21 2020
Richard Sherman and the San Francisco 49ers are heading into a critical season after falling short in Super Bowl LIV. Anyone who watched the Niners in 2019 knows their offense must improve if they want to get over the hump and bring home the Lombardi Trophy. Well on Friday, Sherman gave an update on how quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and the offense have looked in practice so far.
When asked about Garoppolo and the offense, Sherman had the following to say:
And there you have it, ladies and gentlemen, independent confirmation that Jimmy Garoppolo is, in fact, handsome. I'm glad we can all come together and move on from that question now.
Garoppolo has to be much better this year for the 49ers, who will likely enter the season as NFC favorites. He collapsed late in Super Bowl LIV and will have that hanging over his head until he can win a title. Whether or not he'll take the next step is one of the biggest questions heading into the 2020 NFL season. At least we know he's got the handsome thing down.