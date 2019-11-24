The Big LeadThe Big Lead
Richard Jefferson Retired Instead of Playing For the Knicks

By Liam McKeone | Nov 24 2019

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 04: Richard Jefferson of the Brooklyn Nets before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Barclays Center on November 04, 2019 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matteo Marchi/Getty Images)
Matteo Marchi/Getty Images

Richard Jefferson seems like he's enjoying the post-NBA life as a member of the YES Network's broadcast team for the Brooklyn Nets. He's quite a colorful character, and showed it on Sunday during the Nets-Knicks game.

While discussing his decision to retire, Jefferson said he knew it was time when the Knicks were the only team willing to sign him to a contract.

"I refused to play for the Knicks... That's why I retired. They were the one team to offer me a job and I decided to retire," Jefferson shared.

Woof. Tough to hear for Knicks fans. The franchise's decline continues to be steep and ugly.