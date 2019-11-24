Richard Jefferson Retired Instead of Playing For the Knicks By Liam McKeone | Nov 24 2019 Matteo Marchi/Getty Images

Richard Jefferson seems like he's enjoying the post-NBA life as a member of the YES Network's broadcast team for the Brooklyn Nets. He's quite a colorful character, and showed it on Sunday during the Nets-Knicks game.

While discussing his decision to retire, Jefferson said he knew it was time when the Knicks were the only team willing to sign him to a contract.

“When the Knicks wanted me to play for them, I knew my time in this league was over.”



- @Rjeff24 ??? pic.twitter.com/P58WTxRBIO — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) November 24, 2019

"I refused to play for the Knicks... That's why I retired. They were the one team to offer me a job and I decided to retire," Jefferson shared.

Woof. Tough to hear for Knicks fans. The franchise's decline continues to be steep and ugly.