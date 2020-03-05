Richard Jefferson is a Gift That Basketball Fans Need to Treasure
By Stephen Douglas | Mar 05 2020
Richard Jefferson has been a revelation as an NBA broadcaster. He's shown he's comfortable working games on TV and sitting in the studio, breaking down games and even giving a hot take when he needs to. And he apparently needed to yesterday, when he went after Tim Duncan's credentials on Get Up.
Jefferson's "rant" about Tim Duncan was an instant classic that sounds like it could have been written by a Lakers fan during the 2004-2005 season. Jay Williams, who Jefferson told to "shut up," could barely stand it.
Later in the day Jefferson worked the Brooklyn Nets game where a fan shouted to him to say hello to his wife. Jefferson, again with perfect delivery, told him that he would text her.
Richard Jefferson is a National [Basketball Association] treasure and should be protected at all costs.