Richard Jefferson Has High Broadcasting Upside, Will Call Some NBA Games for ESPN By Ryan Glasspiegel | Oct 16 2019 Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

If you're looking for some people in sports media to buy stock in over the next several years, Richard Jefferson is a good bet. We're going to be seeing a lot of him this upcoming basketball season.

ESPN announced last week that Jefferson will be "prominently featured" in their NBA pregame studio coverage (along with other analysts Jay Williams, Paul Pierce, Jalen Rose). The Big Lead has learned that Jefferson will also be a color commentator on what a source described as a "handful" of games. Jefferson also does Nets games on YES. The New York Post reported in July that the Clippers had talks about poaching him away to be an analyst on their broadcasts, but that he opted to remain in New York.

Jefferson has interesting personal perspective in the sense that he was teammates with Steph Curry in Golden State and LeBron James in Cleveland, played for Gregg Popovich in San Antonio, and spent time with the Bucks, Nets, Mavs, and Nuggets. He won't make headlines with hot-takes, but he fits well into whatever studio setting ESPN has plugged him into with smart analysis.