Tyronn Lue is Clearly Not a Rich Paul Fan By Ryan Phillips | Oct 23 2019 Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Tyronn Lue does not appear to like Rich Paul.

While the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers were battling Tuesday night, super-agent Rich Paul was near the floor and got some dap from Paul George. After a quick "bro-hug" from George, Paul reached out to do the same with Clippers assistant coach Tyronn Lue. That's when things got awkward.

Not only did Lue completely leave Paul hanging, he stared him down and appeared to have some words with the agent.

Check this out:

Ty Lue didn’t dap Rich Paul. ? (via nickp_13th/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/cyoyiLyq6n — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) October 23, 2019

That's a pretty serious and public shot Lue is taking at Paul. The two obviously know each other, since Paul is LeBron James' agent and Lue was James' head coach on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

This offseason, many projected Lue would wind up coaching James again as he was in deep talks with the Lakers for their vacant head coaching job. Those talks fell apart and you know Paul was somehow involved, since his fingerprints are all over the Lakers organization now. Instead of taking over the Lakers, Lue opted to join the rival Clippers as Doc Rivers' top assistant.

Now Lue has taken a very public shot at one of the NBA's most powerful agents. It's clear he's not a fan of Paul's.