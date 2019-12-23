Rich Hill and His Wife Arrested Outside of Gillette Stadium Before Patriots-Bills By Liam McKeone | Dec 23 2019 Rich Hill | Will Newton/Getty Images

Rich Hill, currently a free agent after spending a chunk of the 2019 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, was arrested along with his wife, Caitlin, outside of Gillette Stadium on Saturday, the Boston Globe reports.

Caitlin allegedly attempted to enter the stadium ahead of the start for Patriots-Bills with what the NFL deems an "oversized bag." She was turned away once, but tried to get in with her large bag at several different gates. Security eventually told her she had to leave the premises. She refused, and was subsequently arrested for disorderly conduct and trespassing.

Rich apparently saw officers putting her in the prisoner transport van and attempted to intervene, leading to his own arrest for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. From the article:

“[Hill] saw her as they were trying to get her into a van to bring to the police station, and he started to interfere with the officers,’’ Bolger said. “He was told several times to back up and he would not. And he ended up getting arrested.” - The Boston Globe

The Hills' charges were reduced to civil infractions, and they were given fines as a result. For clarification, Gillette Stadium adheres to the NFL's bag policy, which states fans may only bring in small, clear plastic bags for safety concerns.

But I guess Caitlin didn't get that memo. It's also unclear what Hill was doing while his wife was wandering around trying to get into the stadium with what must have been a duffel bag or something to cause this much trouble.

