Rich Eisen Suggests Drinking Game For Every Time He Mixes Up Winston and Watson By Liam McKeone | Dec 21 2019 Rich Eisen | Scott Halleran/Getty Images

RIch Eisen was on the play-by-play call for NFL Network's Saturday afternoon matinee featuring the Texans and Buccaneers. The game has been extremely ugly so far as Jameis Winston has already thrown three interceptions at the time of publishing and the Texans' offense hasn't gotten anything going despite the consistently advantageous field position.

Eisen has had a bit of a tough afternoon as well and keeps mixing up Winston and Deshaun Watson. They're similar names, so it's an easy mistake to make. Add in the fact that there's a receiver for Tampa who is also named Watson and there's a lot of Ws getting thrown around.

For his part, Eisen recognized his miscues today and joked on the broadcast that anyone who might be playing a drinking game for how often he's screwing up could be in tough shape right now. During a commercial break, he tweeted his wife was the one who made the joke first.

My wife Suzy came up with the idea, texting me during a commercial break. #BetterHalf https://t.co/NkAorl0nVp — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) December 21, 2019

A great idea by Suzy if you're into that sort of thing. Your mouth will not be dry for long. And, as Eisen said, it's five o'clock somewhere!