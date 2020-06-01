Rich Eisen Show Won't Hold Live Broadcast on Monday Due to Los Angeles Protests
By Liam McKeone | Jun 01 2020
There will be no Rich Eisen Show today. The team announced there would be no live segments filmed on Monday as the protests in Los Angeles continue and there are concerns about the safety of the film crew.
Worrying about the film crew is justifiable after numerous instances over the weekend of police harming or arresting members of the press. An ABC crew was attacked by protestors in Birmingham only last night. Eisen's crew wouldn't be documenting protests à la CNN or CNBC, but right now everyone's safety is in question.
The Rich Eisen Show usually airs from 12-3 ET. As noted in the statement, it may be back on air as soon as tomorrow.