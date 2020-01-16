Rich Eisen Show Needs a New Home
By Ryan Glasspiegel, Bobby Burack | Jan 16 2020
The Rich Eisen Show is in need of a new home, Eisen announced on Twitter after The Big Lead made calls to his agent and the show's distributors requesting comment:
AT&T announced last week that it is repurposing the Audience Network on DirecTV, which originates the program, into a preview channel for its upcoming HBO Max streaming service.
Officials at Fox Sports Radio, a division of Premiere Networks/iHeartRadio, which distributes Eisen's show, have begun informing affiliates to brace for the possibility of it coming to an end, two sources said. The show has been on the air since Fall of 2014.
It is presumable that many of the radio affiliates that carry Eisen's show will pick up The Herd with Colin Cowherd, which airs on the network at the same time, weekdays from noon to 3 p.m. ET.
Reached for comment, AT&T spokesperson Blake Salazar referred The Big Lead to the company's announcement about Audience Network, and said, "Regarding The Rich Eisen Show: Any future use of Audience Network content will be assessed at a later date."
Eisen's announcement appears to contradict Salazar's statement.
A spokesperson for Premiere did not respond to a request for comment.