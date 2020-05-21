The Big LeadThe Big Lead
Rich Eisen Really Doesn't Like 'Rudy'

By Ryan Phillips | May 21 2020

Rich Eisen at Wheels Up Hosts Seventh Annual Members-Only Super Saturday Tailgate To Celebrate Miami's Big Game | Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Rich Eisen went to Michigan and, as a result, isn't a big Notre Dame guy. Today, he launched yet another attack on a beloved movie involving the Fighting Irish. Yes, Eisen continued his feud with Rudy.

Here's what he said:

This isn't the first time he's attacked the feel-good classic. In fact, he's done it a number of times over the years. This might be my favorite:

A few years later he went off on it again:

He also loved this GameDay sign in 2013:

Eisen's feud with the movie runs long and deep and we're sure his status as a Michigan Man has a lot to do with it. But, yeah, the movie did take significant liberties with the facts.