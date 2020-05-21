Rich Eisen Really Doesn't Like 'Rudy'
By Ryan Phillips | May 21 2020
Rich Eisen went to Michigan and, as a result, isn't a big Notre Dame guy. Today, he launched yet another attack on a beloved movie involving the Fighting Irish. Yes, Eisen continued his feud with Rudy.
Here's what he said:
This isn't the first time he's attacked the feel-good classic. In fact, he's done it a number of times over the years. This might be my favorite:
A few years later he went off on it again:
He also loved this GameDay sign in 2013:
Eisen's feud with the movie runs long and deep and we're sure his status as a Michigan Man has a lot to do with it. But, yeah, the movie did take significant liberties with the facts.