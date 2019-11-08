Ric Bucher: Stephen Curry Could Miss Whole Season [UPDATE] By William Pitts | Nov 08 2019 Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors might be short Stephen Curry for a long time.

According to Bleacher Report senior writer Ric Bucher, a source within the Golden State Warriors organization says that Curry's fractured left hand may be "worse than originally thought", and might sideline him for the remainder of the season. Curry suffered the injury in the second quarter of a game October 30th against the Phoenix Suns and underwent surgery two days later. Originally, the Warriors reported that Curry would miss at least three months.

The Warriors have struggled early in the season as injuries and transactions have deprived them of the star talent that led them to three NBA championships. Both Curry and fellow "Splash Brother" Klay Thompson have missed time with injuries, while Kevin Durant departed for Brooklyn in the off-season, and 2015 NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala retired.

UPDATE: A team source refuted the report and told the San Francisco Chronicle that the whole thing is "complete hogwash."