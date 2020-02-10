Ric Bucher: LeBron Must Be Unhappy With His Basketball Life as a Los Angeles Laker
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 10 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers are 39-12 and currently the top seed in the NBA's Western Conference. LeBron James leads the NBA in assists and Anthony Davis has stayed healthy, appearing in 44 of the team's first 51 games. The Lakers didn't make a splash at the trade deadline, but other than that, things seem pretty good. Unless you're Ric Bucher.
Bucher doesn't think LeBron can really be happy. I mean, he can because of his life and stuff, but if he wants to win, the Lakers need to do more than put a team around him that is on pace for his most regular season wins since he was a member of the Miami Heat in the 2012-2013 season. If he's serious about "gunning for championships," being set up to contend every season just isn't enough.