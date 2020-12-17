Rhode Island DOT Channels Bill Belichick to Clear Winter Roads
By Stephen Douglas | Dec 17, 2020, 4:09 PM EST
The Patriot Way goes well beyond Gillette Stadium in New England. New Englanders try to do things the way that Bill Belichick would want, lest Coach Belichick cut them from the region. Take the Rhode Island Department of Transportation for example. Faced with the first snow storm of the winter season, they were prepared.
We adjust. It's no different than the Pats have to do on Sundays, right? They have players. We play with the team that we got and that's our approach to things. We just adapt and we overcome and get the roads clear.
The major difference between the Rhode Island Department of Transportation and the New England Patriots is that the RIDOT does not lose. They cannot. Well, unless the Pats need to drive through town.
On to the pot holes.