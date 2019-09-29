Rex Ryan Trolls Baker Mayfield With Wardrobe Choice on Sunday NFL Countdown
By William Pitts | Sep 29 2019
ESPN's Rex Ryan has been in a war of words with Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield this past week. It started innocently enough when Ryan called Mayfield "overrated" on Monday morning's episode of Get Up.
As far as statements go, this is not one you could call "baseless". Despite the questionable amount of hype that surrounded the Browns coming into this season amidst the addition of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., Mayfield has severely underperformed, completing only 56.9 percent of his passes for three touchdowns against five interceptions.
Despite everything, Mayfield didn't take too kindly to Ryan's remarks, saying, "If you don't wear orange and brown, you don't matter."
So naturally, Ryan came on Sunday NFL Countdown wearing this.
Dang. Game, set, and match, Rex Ryan.