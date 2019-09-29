Rex Ryan Trolls Baker Mayfield With Wardrobe Choice on Sunday NFL Countdown By William Pitts | Sep 29 2019 Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

ESPN's Rex Ryan has been in a war of words with Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield this past week. It started innocently enough when Ryan called Mayfield "overrated" on Monday morning's episode of Get Up.

Rex Ryan called Baker Mayfield "overrated as hell" and @PatMcAfeeShow is BAFFLED! pic.twitter.com/M9pdoS6pRW — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) September 23, 2019

As far as statements go, this is not one you could call "baseless". Despite the questionable amount of hype that surrounded the Browns coming into this season amidst the addition of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., Mayfield has severely underperformed, completing only 56.9 percent of his passes for three touchdowns against five interceptions.

Despite everything, Mayfield didn't take too kindly to Ryan's remarks, saying, "If you don't wear orange and brown, you don't matter."

#Browns Baker Mayfield on Rex Ryan saying he’s ‘overrated as hell’ pic.twitter.com/zESXi89cOk — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 25, 2019

So naturally, Ryan came on Sunday NFL Countdown wearing this.

Rex Ryan w/ a nod to #Browns fans this morning on ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown, wearing a brown suit + orange tie. pic.twitter.com/YP3bF7s8sm — bill hofheimer (@bhofheimer_espn) September 29, 2019

Dang. Game, set, and match, Rex Ryan.