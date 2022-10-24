Rex Ryan: Tom Brady Looks Like a Shell of Himself
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 3-4 and Tom Brady looks very much like a 45-year-old with a lot going on at home. There's still time to rebound and respond because the entire NFC South is disinterested in winning NFL games with regularity. But if that's going to happen, the seven-time Super Bowl champion will have to regain the form he showed last year — because the form he showed two years ago is likely gone never to return. You might think that's a bold statement but as someone who officially counted out Touchdown Tom weeks ago, I fear no reprisal and can feel no pain.
Assessing matters this morning on Get Up, Rex Ryan had some rather bleak commentary.
"Tom Brady looks like a shell of himself, even physically," Ryan said. "His personal life obviously is having an effect too. I get it. I don’t want to minimize this. It's a factor. Obviously it's something. This looks like there's no answer because there's no speed on the field."
Brady did throw for 290 yards in Sunday's 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers but it took 49 passes to get there. There were some key drops but anyone who has watched this team all year knows that explosively is sorely lacking. No one is better suited to get more out of less than Brady so hope is not lost, yet Ryan is correct. There's no magic fix here. It's not a video game where you can simply hold down the turbo button.