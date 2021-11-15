Rex Ryan Rips Robert Saleh, Who Fires Back
Rex Ryan is not a fan of what Robert Saleh is doing with the New York Jets. The former Jets coach decided to rip the first-year Jets coach on Monday after Gang Green was smacked around by the Buffalo Bills 45-17 on Sunday. Not content to get ripped by Ryan, Saleh fired back, as did his brother.
Ryan had the following to say about Saleh on ESPN Radio:
Ryan clearly doesn't like being compared to Saleh, who was a hyped as a defensive guru during his time with the San Francisco 49ers. He thinks Saleh and this team are a mess and that he doesn't have the track record Ryan did during his career.
Saleh took issue with Ryan's comments. During an appearance on the Michael Kay Show, he fired back saying, "I've never met Rex. I've never had a conversation with Rex. I don't even know him, except for people who know him throughout the league. Obviously, if it's that personal for him, he knows where to find me." He continued, "I'm not surprised by him. He's always got something to say.
Yikes. Folks, we've got ourselves a genuine coach fight on our hands.
If that wasn't enough, Saleh's brother even got involved:
Oh this is fun. This is the kind of content we love. Coach fights, family of those coaches getting involved. Jokes about foot fetishes. This feud has everything.