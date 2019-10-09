Rex Ryan: Lots Of People Want the Redskins Job, Including Me By Stephen Douglas | Oct 09 2019 Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Just how attractive is the head coaching job in Washington? According to former Jets and Bills coach Rex Ryan, it's a job that people will line up for. Ryan even threw his own hat in the ring saying that he wanted the job on Get Up this morning. Interim head coach Bill Callahan will probably get an interview depending on how the rest of the season shakes out, but does anyone really want the job?

I missed this one from Rex on @GetUpESPN commenting on #Redskins coaching vacancy...”I would take it” #HTTR pic.twitter.com/SSBAjjho0O — Earl Forcey (@EarlForcey) October 9, 2019

Considering Washington is 0-5, is the job really that attractive? In a vacuum, probably not, but this is the NFL and there are only 32 head coaching jobs and everyone wants one. So somebody has to bite the well-paid bullet and work for Daniel Snyder.

So why not Ryan? He hasn't coached since 2016, but he took the New York Jets to two consecutive AFC Championship Games in his first two seasons as a head coach and currently has a 61-66 career record. There are certainly worse options for Washington to consider. Besides, Washington already employs Rob Ryan as a linebackers coach. If they don't have any Grudens, they might as well have both Ryans.