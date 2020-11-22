Rex Burkhead Suffers Scary Knee Injury Against Texans
By Stephen Douglas | Nov 22, 2020, 3:10 PM EST
Rex Burkhead suffered a knee injury during Sunday's Houston Texans - New England Patriots game. During the third quarter, Burkhead took a pitch from Cam Newton on third-and-1 and was tackled for a loss. Burkhead still had his right leg planted when Brady Roby rolled into him after being blocked.
Burkhead remained down on the ground and had to be taken off the field on the cart. Just an incredibly unfortunate play. Burkhead has been with the Patriots since 2017 as one of those guys who Belichick just plugs in there whenever he needs to. We will update when there is an official word, but it doesn't look good.