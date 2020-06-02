NBC News' Jo Ling Kent Hit With Firework While Reporting
By Kyle Koster | Jun 02 2020
Reporters have been putting themselves in harm's way to bring accurate depictions of what's going on during the widespread civil unrest playing out on the streets of dozens of American cities right now. They've found themselves physically roughed up by police and protestors alike and many of these tense moments have played out live on air.
The most dramatic from Monday night took place in Seattle, where NBC News' Jo Ling Kent was following events on a turf field. As things grew tense, she was struck by an exploding object.
Some amateur detective work to consider or dismiss.
Thankfully, serious injury was avoided. But this looks as though it could have been much worse.