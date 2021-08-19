Genius Reporter Defeats Media Scrum
The media scrum has become less of a frequent thing in the COVID world, meaning it's less important for journalists to devise their own tried and true methods for making sure one's recording device cleanly captures a subject's actions. But the art is still very much alive with new takes on old ideas. And reporters pushing the boundaries of what's possible.
Like this intrepid scribe who surmised the situation and decided the way to get a leg up was to burrow down. Watch him pop up out of nowhere like Punxsutawney Phil on Groundhog Day.
No choice to respect this. Even if he emerged into your shot.
Isn't it kind of crazy that press crushes like this are still a thing in 2021? We are very much a work in progress.