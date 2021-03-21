Reporter Pulls a Nick Young During a Live Shot, Turns to Celebrate Too Soon
By Stephen Douglas | Mar 20, 2021, 10:59 PM EDT
The Ohio Bobcats upset the Virginia Cavaliers in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday night. One proud Ohio alum who was jacked is Anna Hoffman, a reporter for WMBB in Panama City, Florida. Earlier this week she did a live shot from a basketball court and pulled a Nick Young as she took a jumper and turned to celebrate before actually making sure it went in.
The best part is the person who was holding the mic going full Conner4Real entourage to high five her even though he saw that the ball did not actually go in the basket. Just an incredible performance by everyone involved.
Oh, and if you haven't seen Popstar, recifty that immediately.