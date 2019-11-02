Report: Patrick Mahomes Likely Out For Another Week By Geoff Magliocchetti | Nov 02 2019 Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

You'll have to wait (at least) one week more to see Patrick Mahomes' return to the field.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Kansas City Chiefs' star quarterback likely won't partake in the team's early Sunday afternoon tilt against the Minnesota Vikings. Rapoport notes that the Chiefs' activation of quarterback Chad Henne is a likely sign that Mahomes won't return, as they will likely carry only two quarterbacks.

Mahomes continues to work off the effects of a knee injury suffered in the Chiefs' Thursday night win over Denver on October 17. Initial diagnosis of the injury hinted that Mahomes would miss about a month. The Chiefs take on the Tennessee Titans next Sunday afternoon before battling the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday, November 18 in Mexico City.

With Mahomes out, veteran Matt Moore will start at quarterback for the second consecutive weekend. Kansas City fell to the Green Bay Packers last Sunday night, but Moore played respectably, going 24-for-36 with 267 yards and two scores in the 31-24 defeat. It was Moore's first start since January 2017, when he took over for Ryan Tannehill in the Miami Dolphins' AFC Wild Card playoff visit.

Despite missing the game against Green Bay, Mahomes still ranks in the top ten in passing yards (2,180) and is also tied for third in touchdown passes (15).