Rep. Linda Sanchez Flipped off the Republican Dugout During the Congressional Baseball Game
The Republicans beat the Democrats in the 2022 Congressional baseball game. Down five runs in the sixth inning California Representative Linda Sanchez drew a lead-off walk. After hustling down to first like Pete Rose, she was pulled for a pinch runner. On her way back to the Democrats' dugout she had to pass the Republican dugout and someone must have said something because Sanchez turned her head and then gave the GOP baseball players the finger.
Obviously, we'll have to wait for the press conference to see if Rep. Sanchez addresses this. Otherwise it will be all speculation on the debate shows in the morning. Does it matter what was said? Is there any excuse for this? Did Sanchez not care that there could have been watching C-Span tonight? Is she the Eli Manning of Congress?