Roundup: Elon Musk's Weird Taylor Swift Tweets; Sweet 16 Set; Cowboys Trade For Brandin Cooks
California woman kidnapped in Mexico ... UBS buying Credit Suisse for $3.2 billion ... Vladimir Putin visited Mariupol in Ukraine ... Fed poised to approve another quarter-point rate hike ... The Fed spotted problems with Silicon Valley Bank before its collapse ... Banking mess could trigger a recession ... Taylor Swift's Eras tour opened ... Elon Musk had some weird tweets about her ... Sam Neill reveals he's in remission after cancer diagnosis ... "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" stumbled at the box office ... A review of "Air" ... Sergio Perez won the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix ... Fernando Alonso earned his 100th podium after review ... Cowboys land Brandin Cooks in trade with Texans ... Steelers sign Isaac Seumalo ... St. John's is going after Rick Pitino ... The Lions signed C.J. Gardner-Johnson ...
Grading the Cowboys trade for Brandin Cooks [CBS Sports]
Breaking down the Sweet 16 [Sports Illustrated]
The NCAA Tournament is sour, not sweet for blue bloods [Yahoo Sports]
Look out, UConn is playing up to the hype [CBS Sports]
The identity crisis of Ted Lasso [The Ringer]
LIV Golf's ratings are terrible [The Big Lead]
Highlights from Team USA"s 14-2 thrashing of Cuba in the WBC semis.
Fulham melted down with three red cards in a few minutes against Manchester United.
How Bret Hart and Steve Austin saved Wrestlemania 13.
Outkast -- "Ms. Jackson"